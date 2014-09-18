COMAC signs deal for 20 ARJ21 jets with Chinese leasing firm

TIANJIN, Sept 18 Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), the country's biggest domestic airplane manufacturer, will sell 20 ARJ21 regional jets to Comsys Aviation Leasing Co., a small Chinese aviation leasing company.

The deal, whose price tag has yet to be determined, will be finalized at a major air show in Zhuhai later this year, said Lune Wang, vice general manager at Comsys.

Wang spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of an aviation forum in Tianjin on Thursday.

The ARJ21, China's first locally built regional jet, aims to compete against Brazil's Embraer SA and Canada's Bombardier Inc. The airplane, which seats about 90 passengers, has not yet been put into commercial service.

COMAC also is making the self-developed narrow-body jet C919.

The Shanghai-based company says that it has initial and confirmed orders for 258 ARJ21 planes, with orders for C919 standing at 400.

Comsys Leasing has 34 planes in operation, but plans to double the size of its fleet in the near future, Wang added. (Reporting By Fang Yan in Tianjin and Matthew Miller; Editing by Matt Driskill)