China set to delay maiden flight of C919 commercial jet - sources

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE May 13 The maiden flight of China's
Comac C919 commercial jet is behind schedule and its delivery
could be pushed back as much as two years, sources familiar with
the programme said, dimming its hopes of challenging Airbus and
Boeing.
The narrow-body aircraft, which will be able to carry
156-168 passengers and compete with the Airbus A320 and
Boeing 737, was originally scheduled to fly by end-2015
but two sources said it would be delayed to the first half of
2016.
The final assembly of the first aircraft is taking longer
than expected at the production facility in Shanghai, said the
sources, who declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
"Comac is proceeding extremely cautiously with the first
aircraft. It is deliberately checking everything ... to ensure
that there are no safety issues," one source said.
State-owned Comac, which is leading the design, development
and production efforts into the C919, declined to comment.
Industry observers believe the C919 can eventually challenge
Airbus and Boeing in the narrow-body segment, which accounts for
more than 50 percent of the aircraft in service.
Delivery of the first plane, scheduled for 2018, is also
likely to slip, perhaps to as late as 2020, the sources said.
That means the C919 will be later, and a technologically
inferior product, than the re-engined and improved variants of
the 737 and A320 that will enter service in the next two years.
Comac has commitments for 450 C919s, mainly from Chinese
airlines and leasing firms backed by Chinese banks and financial
institutions. Further delays will make it harder for the plane
to make an impact beyond its home market.
The first aircraft is in its sub-assembly facility, which is
next to Shanghai's Pudong International Airport, and it will be
rolled to the adjacent final assembly plant once the tail,
vertical stabilizer and horizontal stabilizer are fixed.
The two CFM International Leap 1C engines, manufactured by a
joint venture between General Electric's aviation unit
and France's Snecma, will then be fixed.
Systems from international suppliers such as Honeywell,
United Technologies subsidiary Goodrich, Rockwell Collins and
Parker Aerospace will be installed in the coming months.
"There is still a lot of work to do. At the pace that Comac
is proceeding, they will only complete the systems integration
around end-2015," one of the sources said.
The aircraft would then undergo ground tests which could
take several more months, pushing the flight test programme
further out.
Comac will be hoping to learn from its much-delayed 100-seat
ARJ-21 jet, which received its type certification in December,
more than 12 years after it was conceived.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)