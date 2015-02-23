China to launch test flights for C919 plane this year-Xinhua

SHANGHAI, China Feb 23 State-owned Commercial
Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) has completed the basic
assembly of its medium-range C919 large passenger aircraft and
is expected to launch test flights this year, the official
Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
It said COMAC, which is touting the aircraft as China's
answer to passenger planes from Boeing Co and Airbus
Group NV, had secured 450 orders from 18 customers. The
agency did not give further details and COMAC executives were
not immediately available for comment during the Lunar New Year
holiday.
China is keen to develop a successful commercial aircraft to
prove it can match the United States and Europe. But it has been
held back by inexperience, a shortage of local aerospace design
and engineering talent, as well as a lack of home-grown
companies with the technology to help drive the project.
Airbus has forecast China's domestic aviation market to
become the world's biggest in the next decade.
