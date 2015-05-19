China carrier Ruili, partners sign $6 bln deal for 60 Boeing jets-Xinhua

BEIJING May 19 A Chinese consortium of Ruili
Airlines, a privately-owned start-up budget carrier, and two
leasing firms has signed a deal to buy 60 B737 MAX jets from
Boeing Co for 38 billion yuan ($6.13 billion), the
official Xinhua News Agency said late on Monday.
One-year-old Ruili, based in southwestern China's Yunnan
province, aims to expand its fleet to 56 jets by the end of 2025
from five currently, Xinhua said.
Ruili Airlines teamed-up with AVIC International Leasing Co
Ltd and Minsheng Financial Leasing Co Ltd for the deal, Xinhua
said, citing an unnamed Ruili executive.
The airline will lease the airplanes from its partners, the
report said.
Ruili was not immediately available to comment. A Boeing
spokesman in Beijing said the company is looking forward to
working out the details of the deal with the consortium.
($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi)
