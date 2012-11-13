AIRSHOW-COMAC forecasts global demand of $4 trillion new planes

ZHUHAI, China Nov 13 Commercial Aircraft
Corporation of China Ltd (COMAC), the country's
largest passenger plane maker, forecasts the global passenger
fleet will double its size in 20 years and will need 31,739 new
planes valued at $3.9 trillion to meet demand.
The strongest demand will come from China, the world's
second largest economy, as it will need 4,960 new aircraft with
total market value of $563 billion, said COMAC in its 2012-2031
Market Forecast report released at the China Airshow in Zhuhai
on Tuesday.
This will help boost the worldwide fleet to 37,207 passenger
jets by 2031 from the current of 18,202, the state-owned
manufacturer said.
COMAC expected China to see the highest annual passenger
traffic growth of 7.2 percent on average from 2012 to 2031,
compared with a projected global growth of 4.9 percent a year in
the same period.
"The sustained economic growth has provided a solid driving
force for China's air transport industry," it said.
By 2031, the proportion of the China market would increase
to 16 percent of the global passenger aircraft fleet from the
current 10 percent.
COMAC signed orders for 50 C919 plane earlier on Tuesday,
taking total orders for the aircraft to 380.
The 150-seat C919 is designed to challenge Airbus
and Boeing in the largest segment of the $100 billion
annual jetliner market.