版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 16:54 BJT

TAKE-A-LOOK-China Airshow

The 2012 China Airshow is taking place in Zhuhai this week, bringing a record
650 companies from 38 countries. As well as all of the big commerical carriers,
China is exhibiting a range of its military wares, including a new stealth
fighter, drone and attack helicopter.
  
  NEWS    
> China pushes exports, flags ambitions at arms fair 
> China sells jets, dabbles in Eastern Air revival  
> Airbus confident on China deliveries              
> Airbus looks past supplier woes to output hike    
> Bombardier C-Series 'could beat revised target'   
> Bombardier strengthens pact with China's COMAC    
> China's rich yearn to fly for a hobby             
  
  GRAPHIC
> China's military exportsVIDEO
> PLA fighter jetsNEWSLINKS     
>(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐