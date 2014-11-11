AIRSHOW-COMAC signs deal for 30 C919 jets with China Merchants Bank -source

ZHUHAI, China Nov 11 Chinese state-owned plane
maker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) has signed an
initial agreement to sell 30 of its C919 single-aisle commercial
jets to the financial leasing arm of China Merchants Bank
, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The order, sealed at China's premier air industry trade show
in Zhuhai, lifts COMAC's order book for the C919 to 430, mostly
from domestic companies. Still in development, the C919 will be
the first Chinese-built jet of its type, targeted at eventually
competing with Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV.
Financial terms of the order weren't disclosed.
China is keen to develop a successful commercial aircraft to
prove it can match the United States and Europe. But it has been
held back by inexperience, a shortage of local aerospace design
and engineering talent, as well as a lack of home-grown
companies with the technology to help drive the project.
But the first test flight for the C919 has now been pushed
back to 2015 from 2014, a delay which gives Boeing and Airbus
more time to deliver their upgraded 737 Max and A320neo aircraft
respectively first.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)