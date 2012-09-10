China's export slump drives vendors online

| HANGZHOU, Sept 11
HANGZHOU, Sept 11 Chinese clothing sellers,
burnt by declining export orders, are turning to online
retailing to try to tap domestic buyers as China's e-commerce
industry expands rapidly.
Wang Liang, 30, started selling his firm's dye-free organic
baby clothes online this year, after orders from Europe and
North America came to a standstill. He has a store on Alibaba
Group's online retail site Taobao Mall and also sells
through distributors on Taobao Marketplace, Alibaba's eBay-like
consumer-to-consumer website.
"Orders started falling from 2010 and in July this year,
Europe orders stopped completely," said Wang.
"We used to be so busy with overseas orders we didn't have
time to cater to the China market. Now the domestic market is
very attractive for us," Wang said.
E-commerce represented just 4 percent of China's retail
sales in 2011, but the transaction value jumped 30 percent to
5.8 trillion yuan ($914 billion), equivalent to 12.5 percent of
China's gross domestic product, China's vice minister of
commerce, Jiang Yaoping, said in May. An estimated 16 percent of
China's population shops online.
Alibaba held its annual conference last weekend in Hangzhou,
where it was founded, and organised a trade fair for online
vendors. Reuters spoke with several vendors to gauge how their
businesses were holding up as China's economy cools.
Wang, who works with two factories in China, sells to
authorized distributors on Taobao Marketplace. The economic
slowdown does not worry him.
"Whether the economy is slow or not, people still need to
give birth," he said.
Data released on Monday showed China's exports rose an
anemic 2.7 percent in August while imports declined.
. That followed a lacklustre batch of data on
Sunday showing China's factories ran at their slowest rate for
39 months in August while retail sales rose 13.2 percent from a
year ago, in line with forecasts.
Some analysts think China's economic data undercounts the
rapid growth in online sales, suggesting that domestic demand
may be stronger than the retail sales figures indicate.
"In urban areas, e-commerce has become pervasive, it has
become the primary source of buying for many of the middle
income young folks," said Ken Peng, a Hong Kong-based economist
with BNP Paribas.
A Credit Suisse report on Sept 3 said China's central bank
felt the retail statistics did not reflect the whole picture of
domestic consumption.
"We heard the central bank arguing that consumption was
doing better than retail sales statistics indicated, as many new
types of consumption (sales in remote areas and on the Internet)
were not covered by the traditional samples," Dong Tao, a Credit
Suisse analyst wrote.
SETTING UP SHOP
Jin Guowei, who at 19 set up his menswear business out of
the export hub of Yiwu, has long sold his shirts to companies in
Canada, Italy and the United States. But weak export demand
caused him to shift a portion of his business online to tap the
domestic market.
"The whole environment was not good, so we decided to open
up online because for brick and mortar shops the competition is
too great," said Jin, who has stores on platforms E-Commerce
China Dangdang Inc, 360buy and Yihaodian, which is
majority owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Growing demand has created a sub-market where many online
sellers become suppliers to other online shops, enabling more
items and individuals to become involved in e-commerce.
Ren Ping, a 26-year-old from Henan province who has a
womenswear store on Taobao, was browsing for jeans to buy from
one online vendor, who declined to give his name. Ren said the
slowdown had not affected her business because it was small and
she was expanding her offerings.
The vendor, who declined to be named because he was shy
about speaking to the media, said selling to Ren was beneficial
for both sides.
"I charge 80 yuan at my store, I sell it to her at 40, she
makes 40. It's a good business model. Whether the customer buys
it at her store or mine, it is like striking the lottery," the
vendor said.