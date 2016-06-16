Alibaba targets $1 trillion in transaction volumes by 2020

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAPE TOWN, June 16 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is aiming to double its annual transaction volume to over $1 trillion within four years, the firm's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"What I can share with you is that in four years we have a very clear goal which is in fiscal 2020, Alibaba wants to be the first company to have a retail market base scale of over $1 trillion, so that is our clear goal in the next three to four years," Daniel Zhang told a conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf)
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.