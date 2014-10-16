China's Alibaba renames Alipay unit in financial services push

BRIEF-Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG
* Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG(brigatinib)
BEIJING Oct 16 Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Thursday it has changed the name of its Alipay financial services unit to Ant Financial Services Group as it steps up its push into the financial services industry.
Alibaba, the world's largest e-commerce company, already processes roughly half of China's e-commerce transactions through the unit. The company has been aggressively offering new financial services around Alipay, including a money market fund for consumers, a mobile payment app and even a new private bank that was recently approved by the Chinese government. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
WASHINGTON, April 28 A five-year-old U.S.-South Korean trade deal could be improved to increase access for American vehicles and deter currency manipulation, but changes will not necessarily shrink the U.S. trade deficit with the Asian export powerhouse.
* NRG Energy Inc says all 13 directors nominated by company were elected and each received affirmative vote of majority of votes cast at Annual Meeting Source text (http://bit.ly/2qfpqyW) Further company coverage: