China aluminium output seen at record 24 mln T this year -Chalco

SINGAPORE Oct 30 Chinese aluminium output is
likely to hit a record 24 million tonnes this year, a research
director at the country's top producer of the metal said on
Wednesday, suggesting production may ramp up towards year-end.
China's growth in aluminium output means it has had little
need for imports from global markets where stocks are sitting at
record highs, with prices falling to a four-year low below
$1,800 a tonne in June.
Output in the world's top aluminium producing nation is
still running below total capacity, seen at 32 million tonnes by
the end of this year, said Zhonglin Yin, director of the alumina
division in the Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco. The
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd is typically referred to
as Chalco.
The country's aluminium production grew by almost 9 percent
to 16.2 mln in the nine months to September, according to
China's National Bureau of Statistics. It stood at 19.9 million
tonnes for the whole of last year.
Of new capacity this year, 84 percent will be in the western
provinces, Zhonglin said at an industry conference in Singapore.
But he added that aluminium production growth is slowing
from an average growth rate of 18 percent between 2002 and 2012.
For alumina, a mid-process material used to make aluminium,
Zhonglin sees production this year at around 43.5 million
tonnes, against a backdrop of more than 60 million tonnes of
capacity expected by year-end.
Because China has only identified enough supply of aluminium
ore bauxite for the next 15-20 years, Beijing has issued new
policies to reinvigorate exploration in the country, to seek
alternative resources and to use as much overseas bauxite as
possible, Zhonglin continued.
China produced 33.2 million tonnes of bauxite from January
to September, up 13 percent from year ago levels, according to
the statistics bureau.
Beijing has been issuing broad brush rules aimed at reining
in overcapacity in sectors such as aluminium and steel for about
a decade, but plans have usually faltered due to resistance from
local governments anxious to boost growth.