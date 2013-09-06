REFILE-China aluminium firms likely to snub govt call to shift output overseas

* China to urge aluminium producers to invest overseas
rather than expand at home
* But few firms likely to make shift in short term
* Mkt participants say suggestion shows govt clutching at
straws in battle with oversupply
* Threat of longer term switch abroad could spook foreign
rivals
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Sept 6 China plans to urge local
aluminium producers to ramp up overseas investment rather than
expand at home, signalling its growing desperation to ease a
domestic supply glut.
Market participants said the government was clutching at
straws and that few firms in the world's largest aluminium
consumer and producer would move capacity overseas in the
short-term as oversupply is an international problem.
But the possibility of a longer term shift could spook
international smelters such as Alcoa and Rusal,
who would fret that Chinese players could undercut their
businesses - especially if they receive subsidies as some
currently do domestically.
China accounts for about half of global production and
oversupply in its aluminium sector has helped push the world's
inventories to a record high and prices to a
four-year low below $1,800 a tonne in June.
It has been scrambling to come up with solutions to the
problem of overcapacity at home, looking to balance aluminium
firms' desire for long-term expansion with the grim reality of
the market.
Industry sources said the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology (MIIT) and National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC) had been in discussions with aluminium
smelters and that new measures would be announced soon.
They said that along with the plan to encourage shifting
some production overseas, the measures would reinforce previous
steps to boost aluminium consumption domestically and phase out
outdated capacity.
"Smelters will not take it too seriously for now," said a
trading manager at a large smelter, when asked about the call to
move capacity abroad. He declined to be named as he is not
authorised to speak with media.
The outlook for aluminium prices is bleak, with rule changes
for industrial metals warehouses and increased scrutiny by
regulators threatening to unleash a wave of stored aluminium.
TOP PRIORITY
Beijing has been issuing broad brush rules aimed at reining
in overcapacity in sectors such as aluminium and steel for about
a decade, but plans have usually faltered due to resistance from
local governments anxious to boost growth.
But with a burgeoning supply glut dragging more firms into
the red and boosting their reliance on loans from banks, China's
new leaders have made solving industrial overcapacity one of
their top priorities.
But market participants said the latest plan showed the
government was running out of ideas in its battle with aluminium
oversupply.
Reflecting China's overcapacity problem, official data
showed that about 22 million tonnes of aluminium smelting
capacity operated in July, out of more than 27 million tonnes of
capacity in the country.
Although Beijing has ordered capacity cuts, analysts said
China's aluminium output is expected to grow strongly as
smelters expand in the northwest region of Xinjiang, where
abundant coal makes power cost cheaper.
And the shaky track record of state aluminium companies
looking for opportunities abroad will not inspire confidence in
other aluminium smelters.
This week, top producer Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco)
said it had suspended its first overseas
smelter project, in Malaysia, due to global oversupply.
Two analysts said, however, that a push to shift capacity
overseas could help a broader policy to boost the usage of
China's currency in global markets, noting that investment
abroad could be made in the yuan.
"The plan may link to the government's policy to
internationalise the yuan, which Beijing has been pushing very
hard," said Liang Lijuan, a Bejing-based analyst at COFCO
Futures.