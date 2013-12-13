China to end anti-dumping duties on U.S. car imports

SHANGHAI Dec 13 China said on Friday it would
stop levying anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on certain
types of cars imported from the United States when the measures
expire on Dec. 15.
On Dec. 14, 2011, China started levying punitive duties on
sedans and sport-utility vehicles (SUV) with engines of 2.5
litres and above imported from the United States, in retaliation
for U.S. trade policies.
China said at the time that U.S. carmakers including General
Motors Co and Chrysler Group had received government
subsidies and dumped their vehicles into the Chinese market,
which harmed China's auto industry.
On Friday, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on
its website that the duties would be terminated because it had
not received any applications for a renewal in the anti-dumping
investigations.
Growth of the market for imported cars in China eased this
year in line with the domestic auto market, partly due to
Beijing's anti-extravagance campaign.
During the first 10 months, 908,000 imported vehicles were
sold in China, up 9.6 percent from a year earlier, according to
China Automobile Trading Co Ltd. That compares with an increase
of 21.7 percent during the same period last year.
The state-owned auto importer expects the imported vehicles
market to grow 7 percent next year.