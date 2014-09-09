EU lobby piles in on foreign criticism of China's antitrust enforcement

| BEIJING, Sept 9
BEIJING, Sept 9 China's tough competition policy
is souring the mood for foreign investment, a European business
lobby said on Tuesday, in the latest report to criticise Chinese
regulators over a series of contentious investigations into
international firms.
Since August, four foreign business lobbies have expressed
alarm about China's antitrust enforcement, an issue many had
long been hesitant to address directly. The Washington-based
U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Monday China's actions could be
in breach of World Trade Organization rules.
Foreign complaints range from worries that foreign firms are
being unfairly targeted to concerns over the use of strong-arm
tactics by Chinese regulators.
"The problem with the recent cases is that they are so
in-transparent that it leaves a lot of speculation about the
possible intention," Joerg Wuttke, the president of the European
Union Chamber of Commerce in China, said.
"We have yet to see if it (recent anti-monopoly cases) has
an impact on business investment but certainly the mood sours,"
Wuttke told reporters at a briefing for the launch of the
group's annual position paper.
The EU Chamber was one of the first foreign lobbies to
publicly question the motives behind China's investigations in a
statement this August.
China's foreign direct investment inflows in January-July
fell for the first time in 17 months in August, a decline that
officials were quick to describe as an anomaly not connected to
the recent spate of probes into foreign firms for alleged
monopolistic behaviour.
Unlike the United States and Europe, which tend to release
hundreds of pages of detailed rulings in antitrust disputes,
China typically only announces its findings in a brief document,
one or two pages long.
That, Wuttke said, adds to companies' confusion over what
constitutes a violation of China's 2008 Anti-monopoly Law (AML),
which is overseen by three agencies.
He said poor transparency constituted a "wasted opportunity
to educate the market".
China's regulators, including the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC), have gone after an array of
industries, including foreign automakers and tech firms.
Last month, the NDRC fined Japanese auto parts makers a
record 1.235 billion yuan ($201 million) for manipulating
prices, and it is currently investigating U.S. chipmaker
Qualcomm Inc in a case that could yield record fines of
more than $1 billion.
China is trying to restructure its economy so that growth is
driven by consumption and antitrust agencies have said they will
target industries where practices could lead to "unreasonably"
high consumer prices.
If that is regulators' top priority, China has better
targets, Wuttke said. "There are a lot of monopolies that
consumers could pinpoint that would give them more bang for
their buck," Wuttke said, pointing to state-monopolised
industries such as gasoline production.
NO PLACE IN A FREE AND FAIR ECONOMY
Chinese authorities say the law is applied to both domestic
and foreign firms, with the aim of protecting consumers. The
NDRC has said it has targeted domestic telecoms companies,
including China Unicom and China Telecom Corp, and domestic
financial institutions for anti-competitive practices.
However, critics argue that fines on Chinese companies are
typically lower, and in some instances, investigations appear to
have been dropped without fines being imposed, as in the China
Unicom-China Telecom case.
Wuttke's comments come a day after the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce issued a report detailing how China sought to boost
domestic firms through industrial policy embedded in its
anti-monopoly enforcement.
"Although the legal machinery of the AML has been used to
protect competition and prevent monopolistic conduct, China has
also employed it both domestically and extraterritorially to
pursue objectives that have no place in a free, open and fair
market-based economy," the report said.
The U.S. Chamber citied publicly available records of
Chinese legislators and regulators advocating the use of the
anti-monopoly law to drive an industrial policy agenda.
Reuters reported in May that the U.S. Chamber had sent a
letter to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Treasury
Secretary Jacob Lew, urging Washington to get tough with Beijing
on its use of competition policy. [ID: nL1N0R40O5]
Other business lobbies, including the U.S.-China Business
Council and the American Chamber of Commerce in China, have in
recent weeks issued statements and reports citing concerns over
China's antitrust regime. [ID: nL1N0R40O5]
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)