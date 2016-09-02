WRAPUP 2-Chinese government flexes muscles with Uber, DreamWorks probes

(Adds no comment from Comcast in paragraph 10, lawyer comment
By Adam Jourdan and Michelle Price
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 2 The Chinese
government said on Friday it was investigating two high-profile
takeover proposals involving U.S. companies, the latest sign of
its growing influence on whether deals are approved - even those
appearing to have little impact in China.
The Ministry of Commerce said at a briefing on Friday it was
probing ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's planned acquisition of
U.S. rival Uber Technologies Inc's China unit and
Comcast Corp's purchase of movie studio DreamWorks
Animation.
The scrutiny, announced the day before world leaders descend
on China's eastern city of Hangzhou for a meeting of the G20,
underscores the ministry's increasingly tough stance on
companies that strike deals without seeking its approval.
There had not been a filing for the Didi-Uber deal, the
ministry said last month. Comcast already said it had completed
the deal for DreamWorks, which may indicate it didn't think it
needed to wait for Chinese approval.
The ministry requires companies to notify it of transactions
before they close if those merging have combined global turnover
in the previous year exceeding 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) or
their combined China income exceeds 2 billion yuan ($300
million).
Didi said its deal did not trigger these thresholds, while
lawyers said they were surprised that the DreamWorks deal was
being probed given its small China footprint.
"With the DreamWorks-Comcast deal I was kind of surprised,"
said Wendy Yan, Shanghai-based partner at Faegre Baker Daniels.
The ministry said it had launched the investigation into the
takeover following unspecified complaints that the combination
of Comcast, one of the largest U.S. cable and broadcasting
groups, with the movie studio could hurt competition in the
Chinese market.
"I'd be interested to know who made such complaints and how
exactly the (Comcast-Dreamworks) merger would affect the China
market because they are not in a dominant position," added Yan.
A representative for Comcast declined to comment on the
Chinese probe.
Comcast, owner of NBCUniversal, said in April it would buy
DreamWorks, the producer of the "Kung Fu Panda" and "Shrek"
franchises, for $3.8 billion. DreamWorks was one of the first
Hollywood names to open a production studio in China and
NBCUniversal in 2014 announced plans to open a $3.3-billion
Universal theme park in Beijing.
China's film market, the world's second largest, is a magnet
for movie producers looking to tap the country's 1.4 billion
people, even though there are signs that stellar box office
growth may be starting to slow.
Comcast announced the completion of the DreamWorks deal last
week. The ministry has the power to fine companies it believes
should have sought clearance, and can also force them to sell
assets to get approval, or even to unwind transactions
"If (Comcast) didn't file and they should have filed, this
will be resolved with a fine and a press release," said Bruce
McDonald, a veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice, now at
law firm Jones Day. "Is this China just being tough on a U.S.
company? I don't think so, it might be them being sticklers for
following Chinese filing rules."
CONSUMER ANGER
Lawyers said that the Didi deal to buy Uber's China unit had
caused a stir among local consumers and rivals. The two
ride-hailing firms were already the number one and two top
players together controlling around 90 percent of the market.
The ministry had signalled its discontent with the two
companies last month because they had not filed a merger
application to the regulator. A representative for Uber referred
questions to Didi. A Didi spokeswoman said: "We are in
communication with the authorities."
Consumer groups and rivals have warned that fares could rise
steeply if the two companies join forces. Both Uber and Didi had
spent billions of dollars subsidizing fares in a price war to
lure riders and drivers.
Marc Waha, head of the antitrust practice at Norton Rose
Fulbright in Hong Kong, said a key concern for the ministry
would be the elimination of Uber as a competitor to Didi.
"If the market is considered to only comprise those two car
hailing services, the transaction could be seen as a merger from
two-to-one, which is likely to be problematic, however small the
target is."
Adding: "Very often a small target acts as a maverick on the
market, leading to low prices."
The ministry has developed a reputation globally as a tough
regulator, but it has only blocked two transactions since
China's antimonopoly law came into force in 2008, compared with
1,447 unconditional clearances, Norton Rose data shows.
However, added Faegre Baker Daniels's Yan, Chinese
regulators could end up with a deluge of new deals to work
through if the latest probes were a sign of things to come.
"If the China government reaches out its hands too far they
may need to deal with things they are not able to do and they
need to have the manpower to review all these global mergers
which may not have China implications," she said.
(Reporting by Michelle Price in HONG KONG and Adam Jourdan in
Shanghai; additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington;
Editing by Martin Howell)