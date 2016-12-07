UPDATE 2-China says fines Medtronic local unit $17.2 mln for price fixing

* NDRC says fine is after probe into monopolistic behaviour
* Says fine related to firm's cardiovascular, diabetes
products
* China trying to strengthen domestic mkt, cut reliance on
imports
(Adds Medtronic comment)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 7 A Chinese regulator has
fined a local unit of U.S.-listed medical device firm Medtronic
PLC 118.5 million yuan ($17.20 million) for price
fixing, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The state planner said it had fined Medtronic (Shanghai)
Management Co following an investigation into monopolistic
behavior related to the firm's cardiovascular and diabetes
medical device products.
The NDRC said Medtronic had carried out monopolistic
behavior with its distributors and local partners to fix prices
and set lower limits on the resale price to hospitals.
"We can confirm that Medtronic was investigated by China's
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) related to the
country's anti-monopoly law, and Medtronic accepts the NDRC's
decision," a company spokesman said in emailed comments.
"We are absolutely committed to ensuring that we are in full
compliance with local laws and regulations."
China has fined car makers, drug manufacturers and white
goods firms over the last year for price fixing, while medical
device makers came under the spotlight as far back as 2013.
Foreign firms from the United States, Japan and Europe still
dominate China's medical devices market, although China has said
it wants to create domestic champions in the sector.
($1 = 6.8904 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Adam Jourdan in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen
Coates)