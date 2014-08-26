版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 26日 星期二 11:36 BJT

Microsoft sales of media player, web browser "problematic" - Chinese regulator

BEIJING Aug 26 Microsoft Corp's sales of its media player and internet browser software in China have been "problematic," a Chinese antitrust regulator said on Tuesday, in response to questions about an ongoing anti-monopoly probe into the technology giant.

Zhang Mao, the head of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce, made the remarks at a media briefing in Beijing. He did not give details.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Paul Carsten; Editing by Ryan Woo)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐