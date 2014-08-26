Microsoft sales of media player, web browser "problematic" - Chinese regulator

BEIJING Aug 26 Microsoft Corp's sales of its media player and internet browser software in China have been "problematic," a Chinese antitrust regulator said on Tuesday, in response to questions about an ongoing anti-monopoly probe into the technology giant.

Zhang Mao, the head of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce, made the remarks at a media briefing in Beijing. He did not give details.

