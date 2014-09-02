China anti-trust probes not protectionist, regulator says

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 China's latest antitrust
probes, which have hit firms such as Microsoft and
Volkswagen AG, are not protectionist tools that
favour domestic firms, an official of the country's price
regulator told the official China Daily.
In an interview, Xu Kunlin, director general of price
supervision and the anti-monopoly bureau at the National
Development Reform Commission, reiterated that the agency was
giving equal treatment to local and foreign companies.
The probes, which have scrutinized at least 30 foreign firms
so far as China seeks to enforce a 2008 anti-monopoly law, have
worried U.S. companies enough to appeal to Washington, while the
European Union Chamber of Commerce said last month they appeared
to be unfairly targeting foreign firms.
"Such accusations are groundless and baseless," the China
Daily quoted Xu as saying. "Some of the NDRC monopoly
investigations involve overseas multinationals, but that does
not mean that we are targeting them.
"Some business operators in China have failed to adjust
their practices in accordance with the anti-monopoly law," he
added. "Others have a clear understanding of the laws, but they
take the chance that they may escape punishment."
He said the NDRC was not targeting any specific industries
and was also handling cases involving state-owned firms and
Chinese private sector companies.
The automotive industry has been in focus for the last two
or three years, he said. Last month, the NDRC slapped a record
fine of $201 million on 12 Japanese automakers it said had
engaged in price manipulation.
