UPDATE 2-U.S. business lobby says concerned China antitrust probes unfair

(Adds comment from China's Foreign Ministry, survey details)
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, Sept 2 Foreign companies are
increasingly concerned they are being targeted by Chinese
regulators, a U.S. business lobby said on Tuesday, as a Chinese
antitrust agency defended probes into firms such as U.S.
chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.
The American Chamber of Commerce in China is the latest
business lobby to air its grievances over a series of
investigations scrutinising at least 30 foreign firms, as China
seeks to enforce a 2008 anti-monopoly law.
There are growing perceptions that multinational firms are
under "selective and subjective enforcement" using "legal and
extra-legal approaches", the Chamber said in a report.
A survey of 164 members showed 49 percent of respondents
felt foreign companies were being singled out in recent pricing
and anti-corruption campaigns, compared to 40 percent in a late
2013 survey of 365 members. Twenty-five percent said they were
uncertain, or did not know, and 26 percent said no.
Chamber Vice Chairman Lester Ross told reporters the major
expansion of enforcement was welcome in principle, but
regulators were using "extra-legal" means to conduct
investigations.
"They have taken what are, in many instances, vague or
unspecified provisions in the law and moved to enforce them, and
sought to enforce those means through processes that do not
respect the notion of due process or fairness," Ross said.
Sixty percent of respondents in the survey also reported
they felt foreign business was becoming less welcome in China.
"TRANSPARENT AND JUST"
In an April letter to Secretary of State John Kerry and
Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged
Washington to get tough with Beijing on its use of
anti-competition rules, which it said had been seized by China
to advance industrial policies that nurture domestic companies.
The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China in August
expressed its concern over the antitrust investigations, saying
China was using strong-arm tactics and appeared to be unfairly
targeting foreign firms.
Xu Kunlin, director general of price supervision and the
anti-monopoly bureau at the National Development Reform
Commission (NDRC), reiterated that local and foreign companies
were being treated equally by the agency.
"Such accusations are groundless and baseless," Xu told the
official China Daily newspaper.
"Some of the NDRC monopoly investigations involve overseas
multinationals, but that does not mean that we are targeting
them," Xu said in an interview with the paper.
"Some business operators in China have failed to adjust
their practices in accordance with the anti-monopoly law," he
added. "Others have a clear understanding of the laws, but they
take the chance that they may escape punishment."
Xu said the NDRC, one of China's three antitrust regulators,
was also handling cases involving state-owned firms and Chinese
private sector companies.
The automotive industry has been in focus for the last two
or three years, Xu said. Last month, the NDRC slapped a record
fine of $201 million on 12 Japanese automakers it said had
engaged in price manipulation.
The NDRC is investigating Qualcomm's local subsidiary after
it said in February that the company was suspected of
overcharging and abusing its market position in wireless
communication standards, accusations that could lead to record
fines of more than $1 billion.
Another antitrust regulator, the State Administration for
Industry and Commerce, said on Monday it had given Microsoft
Corp 20 days to reply to queries on the compatibility
of its Windows operating system and Office software suite amid
its probe into the world's largest software company.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang responded to a
question on the chamber's paper at a regular press briefing,
saying he hoped foreign companies "will abide by Chinese law".
"Anti-monopoly is to protect consumers' rights and to create
a more open, fair and impartial market environment," Qin said.
"It is transparent and just."
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Brenda Goh and Sui-Lee Wee;
Editing by Kazunori Takada, Clarence Fernandez and Simon
Cameron-Moore)