U.S. rules out major Trans-Pacific trade announcement at APEC

(Repeats to wider audience)
By Michael Martina
BEIJING Nov 9 There will be no "major
announcement" on a Washington-backed Asia-Pacific free trade
deal during a meeting of leaders from the region in Beijing this
week, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Sunday.
Few expected that a deal on the ambitious 12-country
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) could be reached this year,
largely because of a deadlock between the pact's two biggest
economies, the United States and Japan, over how widely Japan
will open its doors to farm exports.
Business leaders, however, have been looking for indications
of momentum on TPP talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) forum which runs through Tuesday.
"There certainly will not be a final agreement, an
agreement, a major announcement," Froman told reporters during
an APEC briefing when asked about the TPP talks.
"This is an opportunity when we have leaders altogether in
one place for them to take stock of where they are and give
political impetus to complete the rest of the negotiations."
The United States insists that Japan lower barriers to
agricultural imports, but Tokyo wants to protect sensitive
products including pork, beef, dairy and sugar.
Some TPP partners hope that whatever is agreed between the
United States and Japan will serve as a blueprint for bilateral
agreements with other countries.
China is pushing for a separate trade liberalisation
framework called the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP)
at APEC, but some see a proposed study on the plan as a way to
divert attention from the TPP, which excludes China.
The TPP, which would span from Asia to the Americas and
cover 40 percent of the world economy, is a key part of the U.S.
effort to build stronger ties with Asia amid China's rise.
U.S. President Barack Obama, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe and leaders from the 10 other countries negotiating the TPP
are set to meet in Beijing on Monday.
Japan issued a statement after Abe's bilateral meeting with
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, saying the leaders
agreed on the "need to confirm the political determination to
settle a deal" at Monday's TPP meeting.
Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President of the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, told Reuters the business community was
looking for a sign.
"Everyone wants to see leadership from President Obama and
Prime Minister Abe in closing the deal. If that is clear and
decisive coming out of these meetings, we have a chance of
wrapping up TPP soon," Brilliant said.
Many business leaders say that Republican wins in the recent
U.S. mid-term elections may ease the passage of a potential TPP
deal through the U.S. Congress.
"My sense is that the odds were long before the mid-terms,
but they narrowed a bit. I think it has a better chance today
than it did a week ago," Douglas Oberhelman, CEO of construction
equipment maker Caterpillar Inc., told Reuters.
Chin Leng Lim, a trade expert and professor of law at the
University of Hong Kong, said there should be a TPP deal before
U.S. presidential electioneering picks up next summer if it is
to avoid U.S. domestic political hurdles.
"Your window is pretty tight. You're looking at getting it
done by the spring if you want to get it done," Lim said.
"That's not a bad thing for negotiations, because all the
other parties in the TPP know that as well."
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Matthew Miller in Beijing and
Leika Kihara in Tokyo; Editing by Nick Macfie)