Beijing cyber regulators to summon Apple over live streaming - Xinhua

BEIJING, April 19 Internet regulators in China's
capital plan to summon Apple Inc to urge the American
firm to tighten its checks on software applications available in
its Apple Store, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on
Wednesday.
The Beijing Cyberspace Administration, together with the
Beijing Public Security Bureau and Beijing Cultural Market
Administrative Law Enforcement Team, has already met
representatives from Apple about the examination of live
streaming apps from its app store, Xinhua said.
The U.S. tech firm is turning to selling more apps and
services in China amid falling sales and rising competition from
domestic smartphone makers.
Apple confirmed this year that it removed the New York Times
Co's English- and Chinese-language news apps from its
iTunes store in China following a request from authorities.
Apple in Beijing could not be reached for comment after
normal business hours.
The Beijing Cyberspace Administration and the other two
departments separately ordered three domestic live-streaming
websites to rectify management loopholes, Xinhua said.
China's fast-growing live-streaming market produced revenues
of more than 30 billion yuan ($4.36 billion) last year,
according to investment bank China Renaissance Securities, even
as regulators have clamped down on sites that provide illegal
content, including pornography.
($1 = 6.8850 Chinese yuan renminbi)
