Enraged shoppers pelt Beijing Apple store with eggs

BEIJING Jan 13 Apple Inc's
flagship Beijing store was pelted with eggs on Friday when
hundreds of enraged shoppers, many of whom had waited in line
overnight, were told the store would not begin sales of the
iPhone 4S as scheduled.
Shoppers and security staff scuffled before daybreak after
an announcer with a bullhorn told the surging crowd that the
phones would not go on sale and that they should go home.
Apple's latest iPhone, with voice-activated technology, was
being introduced in China on Friday to great anticipation. But
fears of chaos given the unruly crowd outside the store
apparently prompted the cancellation.
"I got in line around 11 p.m., and beyond the line the plaza
was chock full with people," said Huang Xiantong, 26, outside
the store in Beijing's trendy Sanlitun district.
"Around 5 a.m. the crowds in the plaza broke through and the
line disappeared entirely. Everyone was fighting, several people
were hurt," said Huang, who wanted to buy a new iPhone for his
girlfriend. "The police just started hitting people. They were
just brawling."
Customers demanded explanations, and some, who had had the
thought to bring raw eggs with them in plastic bags, perhaps
anticipating problems, heaved them at the store's tall glass
windows.
"I've been waiting here since yesterday afternoon, then this
morning they say they won't sell," said a man in his 20s outside
the store. "They broke customers' hearts," the man told Reuters
TV. "Apple isn't acting decently."
"We're suffering from cold and hunger," shouted another man
in his 20s. "They said they're not going to sell to us. Why?
Why?"
The crowds had left the store by about 10:00 a.m.
Apple's other store in Beijing, where the crowd was more
orderly, sold out of its 2,000 iPhone 4S supply by 9:00 a.m.,
according to Chinese television news.
Apple's products are wildly popular with Chinese customers,
who are eager to be early adopters and get the latest technology
first. Official resellers are opening stores at a fast pace and
counterfeit Apple products abound.
When Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died last October, an
impromptu memorial sprang up at the Sanlitun store with flowers
and notes left in his memory. His official biography, translated
into Chinese, is on prominent display in bookstores.
While the iPhone 4S has already been available elsewhere in
Asia, it was only scheduled to go on sale in China on Friday.
Apple representatives in China and the United States were
not immediately available for comment.