China to Apple's Cook: we will boost intellectual property rights - Xinhua

BEIJING, March 28 China's vice premier promised
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook that the country
would boost intellectual property protection, state media said
on Wednesday, in Cook's second day of meetings in the company's
biggest potential market.
China is the world's largest mobile market and already
Apple's second-biggest market overall, but its growth there is
clouded by issues ranging from a contested iPad trademark to
treatment of local labour.
"To be more open to the outside is a condition for China to
transform its economic development, expand domestic demands and
conduct technological innovation," the official Xinhua news
agency cited Vice Premier Li Keqiang as saying.
Apple is in a long-running dispute with Proview - a
financially weak technology company that claims to have
registered the iPad trademark. The legal battle is making its
way through Chinese courts and threatens to disrupt iPad sales.
The company is also reviewing labour standards at the Taiwan
firm which assembles its iPhones and iPads, Foxconn Technology
Group, accused of improper practices in China.
Widely expected to become China's next premier in a
leadership transition that begins later this year, Li called on
multinational companies to "pay more attention to caring for
workers" in China, Xinhua said.
Cook said Apple will conduct business in a law-abiding and
honest manner, according to Xinhua.
Apple officials were not immediately available for comment.
Apple has begun releasing monthly labour data and said it
reached 89 percent compliance with its 60-hour work week policy
in February, up from 84 percent in January, according to a
survey of 500,000 workers at suppliers worldwide.
Cook is on his first trip to the country since taking over
from Steve Jobs in August. His closely guarded itinerary has
included talks on Monday with Beijing's mayor and a visit to one
of Apple's two stores in the capital.
Though it retails through more than 100 resellers, Cook has
said Apple has merely scratched the surface in China, its
biggest manufacturing hub where it has only five stores.