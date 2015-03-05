China expects to issue taxi app regulations in H1 2015 - state media

BEIJING, March 5 China's transport minister said
on Thursday he hopes to have regulations issued on using mobile
apps to book private cars within the first half of 2015, state
media reported, amid doubts on the legal status in China of
Uber and similar services.
In January, China's Ministry of Transport banned taxi
hailing apps such as Uber Technologies Inc and local rivals
Kuaidi Dache and Didi Dache, who have since announced a merger,
from using cars and drivers without taxi licences in a bid to
regulate the rapidly growing sector.
The Ministry of Transport has finished evaluating opinions
on regulating private drivers, and will seek public comment
after the annual full session of China's parliament, said Yang
Chuantang, the ministry's chief, according to the official China
National Radio (CNR). The parliamentary session concludes on
March 15.
"I'm hopeful (the regulations) will be published within the
first half of the year," CNR quoted Yang as saying.
January's ban hit Uber and its rivals just weeks after
Chinese internet firm Baidu Inc invested an undisclosed
amount for an undisclosed stake in San Francisco-based Uber.
Since then, the status of Uber in China and the private
car-hailing functions of taxi hailing apps Didi Dache and Kuaidi
Dache has been uncertain. Didi is backed by social networking
and gaming firm Tencent Holdings Ltd and Kuaidi by
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Uber, Didi and Kuaidi were not immediately available for
comment. Baidu declined to comment.
Private car services have a positive effect on the transport
market, said Yang, according to a separate report from official
state news agency Xinhua.
But there are currently private car services where private
cars are operating illegally, the responsibility of the
operators isn't clear and passengers' safety and legal rights
are not protected, creating a taxi market with unfair
competition and other issues, Xinhua cited Yang as saying.
Last month, Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache said they would
merge to create one of the world's largest smartphone-based
transport services.
