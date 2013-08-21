China's Gezhouba, Argentine firm win Patagonia dams bid

BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive says CEO Kenneth Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Kenneth W. Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 million - SEC filing
BUENOS AIRES Aug 21 China's Gezhouba Group Corp and Argentina's Electroingenieria have been awarded contracts to build two hydroelectric dams in the Patagonia region for $4.1 billion, the Argentine government said in its official gazette on Wednesday.
The dams, to be named "President Nestor Kirchner" and "Governor Jorge Cepernic", will be built on the Santa Cruz River in the province of Santa Cruz. They will have a combined generating capacity of 1,740 megawatts, or nearly 6 percent of Argentina's current capacity, the gazette said.
* CEO Kenneth W. Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 million - SEC filing
BERLIN, March 29 European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labour members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA hired financial advisers to help sell its stakes in some power projects, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Wednesday.