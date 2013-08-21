China's Gezhouba, Argentine firm win Patagonia dams bid

BUENOS AIRES Aug 21 China's Gezhouba Group Corp and Argentina's Electroingenieria have been awarded contracts to build two hydroelectric dams in the Patagonia region for $4.1 billion, the Argentine government said in its official gazette on Wednesday.

The dams, to be named "President Nestor Kirchner" and "Governor Jorge Cepernic", will be built on the Santa Cruz River in the province of Santa Cruz. They will have a combined generating capacity of 1,740 megawatts, or nearly 6 percent of Argentina's current capacity, the gazette said.