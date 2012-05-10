版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 10:22 BJT

China restructures local operations of "Big Four" auditors

BEIJING May 10 China released new rules for the world's top four auditing firms on Thursday that, among other stipulations, require top executives in their China operations to be Chinese citizens.

The rules released by the Finance Ministry said auditing firms must comply with the requirement for those in charge of the Chinese operations to be Chinese citizens within three years.

