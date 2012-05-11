China automakers look overseas as local slowdown pinches

HANGZHOU, China May 11 Ramped-up capacity by
Chinese automakers during the heady days of 30-50 percent annual
growth has bumped headlong into a domestic slowdown, and now
indigenous firms are seeking buyers in far-flung corners of the
world, from Egypt to Ukraine to Indonesia.
With Western markets still out of reach, China's domestic
automakers are staking their export push on the same formula
that's worked for them at home: no frills but acceptable
quality.
Indeed, for many domestic automakers, relying solely on the
China market is no longer an option.
"The rapid growth phase of China's auto market is coming to
an end, and we see exports as one possible outlet for all the
capacity we have built up," says Xing Wenlin, Great Wall Motor
vice president in charge of overseas markets.
"We need to go beyond the China market to survive."
On the frontline of this export push are low-cost cars like
the Great Wall Haval sport-utility vehicle models and a minicar
called the Panda - the same affordable cars whose sales are
booming in China as the country's own emerging middle-class
clamors to get behind the wheel.
GOOD ENOUGH CARS
The quality of those rides - available for as little as
around 40,000 yuan ($6,300) - might not be sufficient for
consumers in the U.S. and Europe, but they're deemed good enough
for emerging-market consumers around the world. Some in Western
markets like Italy and Australia are also starting to notice
those no-frills cars, too.
By satisfying a growing appetite for value cars like the
Panda, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co - a Hangzhou-based auto
maker that acquired Sweden's Volvo in 2010 - wants to become an
export force. To power its push, Geely is trying, for example,
to gain advanced car technology from Volvo to improve and
differentiate its cars.
"My vision," Geely and Volvo Chairman Li Shufu told Reuters,
"is to sell outside China the same number of cars we sell within
China."
Geely this year is aiming to sell 460,000 vehicles overall:
60,000 to 70,000 outside China and the rest within China. The
company sold about 38,000 vehicles overseas last year.
Li declined to elaborate on how soon he envisions he can
achieve this objective.
A host of other Chinese auto companies are also working to
boost exports. Major players include Chery Automobile Co.
and SAIC Motor Corp.. They are doing so
in part because the quality and safety of their Chinese-designed
cars have improved.
Geely's technology and product-development chief Frank Zhao
contends that a "commoditization" of technology has helped
China's indigenous auto makers improve quality and raise
Chinese-designed cars' credibility overseas.
Automotive design know-how was once a well-guarded secret of
a dozen companies in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Most of those
companies were vertically integrated and produced in-house most
of the components necessary to build cars, while sharing little
of its expertise with others. But now, Geely's Zhao says, much
of that know-how has become available for anybody willing to pay
for it.
An economic growth slowdown is also playing into China's
auto export push. Vehicle sales grew just 2.5 percent last year
after logging growth above 30 percent each of the previous two
years. That in turn has freed up capacity to produce cars for
export.
According to consulting firm LMC Automotive, automakers in
China as a whole used 84 percent of their combined
vehicle-manufacturing capacity in 2010. LMC Automotive expects
that so-called capacity utilization rate to slump to 64 percent
this year. That means 36 percent of automakers' overall capacity
is likely to sit unused -- unless they can tap new demand
overseas.
Last year, Chinese exports of cars and trucks reached a
record 849,500 vehicles, up nearly 50 percent from 2010,
according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
A majority of those vehicles - mostly vehicles priced well below
100,000 yuan - were shipped to markets such as Brazil, Algeria
and Russia.
Many analysts and industry executives expect the growth to
continue at a similar pace - high double-digit percentage growth
- at least over the next several years.
Global auto makers are also getting in on the action.
One of the most aggressive among a handful of global makers
and their Chinese joint-venture partners is General Motors
Co. For GM, the business here until recently was strictly
a China play. But after almost 15 years in China, its main joint
venture with SAIC Motor is not just a gateway to China. In
recent years, GM and SAIC have begun teaming up to export
China-market cars to Egypt, Chile, India, Uzbekistan and
elsewhere.
Among the most ambitious indigenous Chinese players is Great
Wall Motor - an independent auto maker in Baoding, an industrial
city 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of Beijing.
EVENTUALLY, THE U.S.
In 2007, eyeing an entry into the U.S. and European markets,
Great Wall showcased products at the Paris motor show. But when
it began making actual export plans, the company, which began
manufacturing trucks in the mid-1970s and is still better-known
for aping the designs of Japanese auto makers, realized it was
an "overly ambitious dream," the company vice president Xing
says.
The U.S. market remains "an ultimate objective," the
executive says. But for now its sight is set on emerging
economies. According to Xing, Great Wall wants to sell 300,000
cars outside China by 2015, accounting for one-fourth of the
company's overall sales for that year, which it projects to be
about 1.2 million cars.
Last year, the automaker sold a total of 83,000 cars outside
China, while overall sales including exports totaled 480,000
cars.
Meanwhile, in the eastern China city of Hangzhou, Geely
Chairman Li is counting on Volvo technology to give Geely a
boost in exports, first in emerging markets but ultimately with
an eye toward Europe and the United States.
Through a local British wholesaler, Geely last year said it
planned to start selling by the end of this year a
Chinese-produced midsize sedan in the U.K.
Li says his company is still "studying" the idea, but
individuals close to the company say any such move would mark
the beginning of a broader push by Geely into advanced markets
in Europe and the U.S..