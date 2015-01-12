UPDATE 1-China's auto market may expand 7 pct this year - industry body

(Rewrites headline and lead; adds details)
BEIJING Jan 12 China's vehicle market, the
world's biggest, may expand 7 percent this year, roughly
matching last year's growth, although just half the pace of 2013
as the economy slows, an industry body said on Monday.
The slowdown has fuelled tension between global automakers
and China's car dealers, who accuse brands such as BMW
and Toyota Motor Corp of setting unrealistic targets
and forcing them to buy more cars than they can
sell.
China's economy is embracing the "new normal" of slower
growth, and the auto market is also entering an era of "stable
increase," the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
(CAAM) told a news conference in the capital.
The CAAM forecasts China vehicle sales, which include
passenger cars and commercial vehicles, to grow 7 percent to
25.1 million units this year, in line with economic growth. That
is similar to the pace of 6.9 percent in 2014.
But some analysts are more pessimistic, predicting weaker
appetite for cars in an economy that may cool further this year,
after expanding last year at its slowest in 24
years.
China's auto market growth could slow further this year, to
3 percent to 4 percent, said Yale Zhang, managing director of
consultancy Automotive Foresight.
"Growth figures will likely be ugly," he said, citing
factors such as continued sluggishness of the economy, a larger
comparative base, and dealers' backlash against automakers.
Chinese dealers of BMW, Porsche and a Toyota Chinese venture
have banded together in talks with the carmakers over subsidies
and sales targets, as they fight over who should bear the brunt
of slower growth.
Reflecting diverging fortunes, Volkswagen AG,
which grabbed the top spot last year in a close race with
General Motors Co, has said it is ramping up expansion in
China to keep up with demand.
Ford Motor Co, which has overtaken Japanese rival
Toyota in China, also attributed a recent slowdown in sales
there to a shortfall in production capacity.
