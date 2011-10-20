版本:
TABLE-China Sept car sales up 8.8 pct yr-on-yr

 BEIJING, Oct 20 Car sales in China in September
rose 8.8 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.  	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
	

    	

                       Sept   pct change  y-t-d        pct   
  	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM                 	
Cars                  1,319,500      8.8  10,537,800      6.4   
 	
Vehicles              1,646,100      5.5  13,633,500      3.6   
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
   The following table captures Chinese passenger car and    
  vehicle sales in September and the year to date, by
manufacturer     (units; percent changes are from a year
earlier):      
-------------------------------------------------------------  	
                       Sept    pct change      y-t-d    	
	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	

Mazda           20,282      - 6.0          156,747     -0.5	
Dongfeng       200,030       11.0        1,593,935     11.0  
  	
 DF Nissan     135,021       15.4        1,092,795     14.8  	
 DF PSA         39,139        9.5         291,881      11.8  	
 DF Honda       21,941      - 9.7         182,093      -6.9  
 	
Ford             NA          NA           385,957      10.0	
 CFMA(Ford car) 28,126        6.0         233,981       7.0  
 	
 Jiangling      15,542       NA           149,352      12.0	
Mercedes-Benz   15,815       13.0         139,400      38.0	
 S-class         2,325       NA            23,150      41.0	
 GLK             NA          NA            17,970     115.0	
SAIC            376,800     16.1        2,979,049      11.9	
 Shanghai VW    110,338     15.1          859,592      20.0	
 Shanghai GM    118,392     17.4          927,344      25.0	
 SAIC own brand  16,012     12.5          120,360       0.1	
 SGMW           120,216     18.7          953,130      -1.7	
General Motors  240,244     15.3        1,892,862       6.6  	
 Shanghai GM    115,733     14.8           NA           NA  	
 SGMW           119,012     18.2           NA           NA  	
 FAW-GM           4,821     27.0           NA           NA	
Volkswagen       NA          NA          1,690,000     14.6	
 VW brands       NA          NA          1,293,700     10.9	
 Audi            NA          NA            226,000      NA	
BMW              NA          NA            177,522     45.0	
-------------------------------------------------------------   	
* Shanghai GM sales only include those sold in China, according
to GM.	
* Volkswagen sales including cars sold in mainland China and
Hong Kong.          	
       	

 NOTE:           	
 General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car 
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling    
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW   
 Group producing light commercial vehicles.	
 Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other   
 sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan   
 Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp    
 . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd 	
 , which makes Ford Transit vans.	
 Volkswagen makes cars in partnership with SAIC and
FAW Group.	
 Dongfeng Motor Group Co has three joint ventures
with Honda Motor , Nissan Motor and PSA Peugeot
Citroen .   	
 Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor
and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models    
with FAW Group via a production licence pact.	
 Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) makes Mercedes-Benz models in    
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.      	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

