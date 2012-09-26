UPDATE 5-Japan automakers slow output in China amid darkened outlook

* Nissan to extend China holiday production halt
* Toyota says to suspend production at 2 factories from
Wednesday
* Suzuki says cuts one of two shifts in China
* Output adjustments come on top of cuts linked to slower
China econ
By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, Sept 26 Japanese automakers, including
Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co., are
cutting back production in China following anti-Japan protests
that shuttered dealerships and darkened their sales outlook in
the world's biggest car market.
Production slowdowns are a normal feature of the auto
industry in mature markets like the United States and Japan,
where they are used to keep inventories from ballooning and
avoid pressure for automakers to offer deep discounts that erode
profitability.
But the steps by the Japanese automakers to cut output in
China are an anomaly in a market that has driven the industry's
global growth for a decade and where most automakers had been
adding capacity until China's economic slowdown in recent
months. That caused production to outpace sales, resulting in
larger-than-normal inventory levels at many car dealers.
"For the time being, I think you're going to see Japanese
automakers' sales in China down by 20 to 30 percent," said
Koji Endo, auto analyst at Advanced Research Japan.
"The last time we had protests like this in 2010, the
effects only lasted about a month, but I think this time is
going to be different. This is going to have a serious impact."
There were also signs the tensions were having an effect on
other sectors. Most notable was air travel, with All Nippon
Airways Co Ltd (ANA) announcing on Wednesday that
40,000 seat-reservations were cancelled for flights between
Japan and China from September to November.
EXTENDED HOLIDAY SHUTDOWNS
Nissan, Japan's top automaker in China, said it would halt
production at a joint venture in China starting on Thursday,
three days earlier than planned, and extending through next
week's national holiday period.
Toyota plants in Tianjin and Guangzhou will also suspend
production from Wednesday through the holiday, Tokyo-based
spokeswoman Shino Yamada said, a few days earlier than planned.
Production at factories in China may be further curtailed
depending on market conditions, she said.
A person briefed on Toyota's plans said the automaker was
also preparing to reduce output at factories in Tianjin and
Guangzhou through November. One plan under discussion would keep
the factories on two shifts but shut down production on Mondays
and Fridays, according to the person, who asked not to be
identified because plans have not been finalised or announced.
In addition, Toyota has discussed reducing production of
luxury Lexus models at its plant in Kyushu, southern Japan,
during October because of the slower demand in China.
As a result, a senior Toyota executive in Beijing said the
company probably would fall short of its goal of selling one
million cars in China this year. In 2011, Toyota with its local
Chinese partners sold about 900,000 cars.
"It's very difficult to sell cars right now, but that's true
with every Japanese brand. Not just us," said the executive, who
spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
In addition to Toyota and Nissan, Mazda Motor Corp.
has decided to halt production in China on Friday and Saturday,
giving workers two extra days off as part of the national
holiday production shutdown.
Suzuki Motor Corp. said it also had stopped one of
two shifts that it normally runs in China.
LINGERING RESENTMENT
Anti-Japan sentiment in China escalated this month after
Japan said it would buy a group of disputed island in the East
China Sea, called Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan, from a
private owner. It sparked the latest flare-up in tensions that
has smouldered since the end of World War Two.
In protests across China, demonstrators vandalised
properties of Japanese companies, including a Toyota outlet in
the eastern city of Qingdao that was set ablaze.
A senior Beijing-based Toyota sales executive said the
long-term impact of the dispute on Japanese brands was
uncertain.
"Unlike before, when sales recovered fairly quickly, things
seem very different this time," he said. "But it's still very
difficult to gauge what kind of long-term fallout we are going
to have."
The executive, involved with sales and marketing of Lexus,
said all Lexus outlets in China had reopened and were operating
normally.
"But customers are expressing fears about owning
Japanese-branded cars," he said, "and that worries me a bit."
The latest auto production adjustments come on top of
general cutbacks Japanese auto makers had been making prior to
the protests. Global automakers in general have been coping with
slower-than-anticipated auto sales in China this year.
China's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than three
years in the second quarter. A factory survey in August showed
the manufacturing sector contracted at its sharpest pace in nine
months.
In the auto sector, Japanese automakers had a roughly 19
percent combined share of China's passenger car market in August
before the protests. That was down from 20 percent in July,
according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Bin Wang said his
checks with Japanese auto dealers in Guangdong province since
the protests showed that sales were down on average by 60
percent, adding that the slowdown had boosted sales for German,
American and Korean brands.
Endo, at Advanced Research Japan, said he expected Japanese
automakers would continue to adjust production if sales remained
weak and could take measures such as cutting shifts or slowing
line speeds to keep inventory from building.
As a result, he said, parts suppliers in both China and
Japan would have to cut output as well.