BMW to recall cars in China following engine component complaints

| SHANGHAI, March 14
SHANGHAI, March 14 German carmaker BMW
said on Friday it will recall an unspecified number of vehicles
proactively in China after months of consumer complaints over a
potentially defective engine control component.
BMW said in a statement released via the Sina Weibo
microblog that it had started a "full investigation" into a
potential bolt problem with VANOS -- a device used in BMW
engines that controls air intake and exhaust valves.
BMW's announcement comes a day before China's Consumer Day
on March 15 which has in previous years spotlighted local and
global brands over quality issues.
"BMW pays high attention to the recently reported VANOS bolt
issue," said the statement. The statement did not describe the
nature of the defect or specify how many cars are affected.
"We will file our recall application to the AQSIQ as soon as
possible," it said, referring to China's quality watchdog, the
General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and
Quarantine.
It also did not say whether the recall is going to be
confined to China or whether it could potentially affect BMW
cars in markets elsewhere.
A BMW spokesman in Beijing declined comment.
It's highly unusual for carmakers in China to disclose
recall plans ahead of official recall announcements by
regulators.
As part of China's Consumer Day, every year a TV program
called "3.15," produced by the China Central Television (CCTV),
exposes consumer neglect in China by local and global consumer
brands. Past targets have included Apple Inc and
carmaker Volkswagen AG.
Last year's program highlighted Volkswagen. Shortly after
the show aired, the German automaker recalled 384,181 vehicles
in China to replace defective gear boxes.
BMW's announcement -- issued by BMW (China) Trading
Automotive Ltd, which imports BMW cars into China, and BMW
Brilliance Automotive Ltd, the Chinese joint venture that
manufactures BMW vehicles locally -- followed months of
complaints by groups of BMW car owners about what they described
as BMW's quality issue with the VANOS system.