Mercedes-Benz says 2013 china sales up 11 pct y/y

BEIJING Jan 9 Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz unit saw vehicle sales in China rise 11 percent in 2013 over the previous year, and reiterated on Thursday its plan to sell more than 300,000 cars a year by 2015.

It sold about 228,000 cars in China, excluding Hong Kong, last year, Daimler's China chief, Hubertus Troska, told a media briefing in Beijing. In December alone, sales jumped 27 percent on the year to 22,800 vehicles.

Troska did not give a projection for 2014 sales, but said it would "a transition year but still a good year."

Mercedes-Benz said last year it planned to launch around 20 new or upgraded car models over the next two years as part of an effort to turn sales around after it struggled with falling demand in China for luxury cars.