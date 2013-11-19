UPDATE 1-Daimler seeks to revive China operations with Beijing Auto deal

BEIJING Nov 19 Daimler AG's agreement
to buy a stake in Beijing Automotive Group's passenger car unit
is part of a strategy to revive its operations in China, where
the luxury car maker has fallen behind its German rivals and
fallen out with its dealers.
The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars hopes closer co-operation
with its state-owned local partner will help mend relations with
its sales network that were fractured, according to dealership
sources, during an overzealous drive to boost sales that hurt
retailers' profitability.
On Tuesday, Daimler and Beijing Auto signed an
agreement that will see the German company take a 12 percent
equity stake in BAIC Motor and two seats on the board. Daimler
said it would pay 625 million euros ($845.3 million) for the
stake.
"Yes, there have been disagreements and there have been
disappointments... but we see momentum is building again," said
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche. "I am very encouraged
and very positive about future prospects of this country."
On Monday, Beijing Auto Chairman Xu Heyi had described the
deal in a speech as indicating a future in which the two
companies "will never be able to live apart from each other".
Mercedes-Benz's previously strong momentum in China - where
demand for luxury cars is forecast to surpass that of the United
States by 2020 - has stalled since last year, with sales volume
falling far behind its key rivals BMW and Audi.
The deal will see BAIC Motor's share of the two companies'
manufacturing joint venture rise to 51 percent, with a
corresponding increase in Daimler's share of their sales joint
venture to 51 percent. Both had previously been 50-50.
A more unified approach is needed in China, the world's
biggest car market, where the problems of Mercedes-Benz have
been compounded by a backlash from aggrieved dealers, who were
particularly incensed by a letter from Daimler's China sales
chief in February that accused them of "slackness".
Zetsche on Tuesday dismissed that as "a very minor issue,
which I don't know whether many dealers still even remember".
AGGRESSIVE SALES GOALS
Executives at dealerships told Reuters that at the start of
2012 Mercedes-Benz began pushing retailers to take on more
inventories of new cars in pursuit of aggressive sales goals.
According to the boss of a dealer group with several dozen
outlets across China, the move sapped profitability of many
dealer-operators, especially smaller ones that had to take on
loans to finance additional inventory.
When sales of luxury cars slowed last year amid weaker
growth in China, dealers were forced to get rid of those
additional cars through heavy discounting. "We couldn't go on
like that," said the dealer executive at the time.
That, combined with Mercedes-Benz's ageing product line-up,
stalled the German brand's momentum.
Mercedes-Benz had been neck-and-neck with BMW in sales
volume in China in 2010. Three years later, its sales lag far
behind.
Through October this year, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of
186,267 vehicles in China, up 9 percent from a year earlier,
compared with the 317,822 cars BMW sold during the same period,
up 27 percent, according to consulting firm IHS Automotive.
Audi's volume during the first 10 months of this year
totalled 358,200 vehicles, up 6 percent.
Speaking to reporters at a briefing following a signing
ceremony in Beijing, Zetsche said that, outside China, Daimler
was selling more cars than Audi and was close to BMW.
"In order to accomplish our 2020 target, we have to get
close to the levels of BMW and Audi within China," he said.
FRAYED RELATIONSHIP
As part of an effort to ease the pain for dealers, Mercedes
cut sales objectives last summer to match them more closely with
demand. Freshly updated versions of the brand's key products are
hitting showrooms starting this year, too.
Still, it will take time for its frayed relationship with
dealers to heal, especially after Nicholas Speeks, head of
Mercedes-Benz sales for China, sent out a sharply-worded letter
in February.
The letter, emailed on Feb. 21, and subsequently seen by
Reuters, opened: "Based on our sales data since February, our
current sales condition is far from being satisfactory. I'm
greatly concerned about the performance of our dealers."
Speeks went on to point out that sales were falling far
short of the company's forecasts.
"In fact, we have already cut our sales target by 30 percent
from a year earlier, with the goal of alleviating pressure on
your sales activities and making room for profitability..." he
wrote. "But regrettably, such a decision resulted in your
slackness and obliviousness to our ambition to develop the Benz
brand."
The letter, written in Chinese, ended with a threat of
possibly dissolving rights to sell Mercedes-Benz products.
"If your competence, or your efforts, cannot live up to the
requirements of the Benz brand ... Benz will no doubt take
appropriate actions," Speeks wrote.
Hubertus Troska, a Daimler board member and head of Greater
China operations, said on Tuesday that Mercedes-Benz's success
in China hinged on "motivated, happy and very customer-oriented
dealers".
"I don't see any major issue with our dealer groups," he
said. "Whatever that was written in February I think is long
past."