RPT-"From big to strong": China sees competitive edge in green cars

By Jake Spring
BEIJING, Sept 14 China's auto sales could be
heading for a rare fall this year, but one
bright spot is in so-called green cars, where sales have almost
quadrupled so far in 2015.
With a part-carrot, part-stick strategy of incentives and
targets, Beijing is pushing car makers to develop battery
electric cars, seeing this as its best shot at closing a
competitive gap with global rivals who have a 100-year headstart
in traditional combustion engines.
Electric powertrains are simpler to develop, and driving a
push to green cars fits President Xi Jinping's policy goal of
reducing pollution.
With an eye on both big subsidies and looming fuel economy
targets, automakers in China are earmarking at least 50 billion
yuan ($7.86 billion) this year for developing and making 'new
energy' vehicles, a Chinese catch-all term for electric and
highly electrified cars, data compiled by Reuters shows.
"Some time ago, Xi Jinping explained it very well, saying
that developing new energy vehicles is the Chinese auto
industry's only road to grow from being big to being strong," Xu
Heyi, chairman of Beijing Automotive Group and a
high-ranking Communist Party official, told reporters recently.
Electric and plug-in hybrid car sales jumped 270 percent to
108,654 cars in January-August, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday, and China is
on track to overtake the United States as the world's leading
producer, making more than 130,000 such cars this year,
according to consultancy LMC Automotive.
The government has set a goal of annual production of 1
million new energy cars by 2020, though industry researcher IHS
Automotive forecasts output then at nearer 791,000.
FUEL ECONOMY GOALS
As for the carrot, drivers in Shanghai, for example, can
save up to 182,600 yuan ($28,600) over a traditional
gasoline-powered car, by taking advantage of free licence plates
for some green cars and other subsidies, according to official
data and analysts' estimates.
However, Beijing said in April it would roll back subsidies
faster than expected, and may now lean increasingly on fuel
economy requirements that grow progressively stricter to 2020.
Authorities haven't yet spelt out how these requirements
will be enforced, though a feasibility study released by Great
Wall Motor Co last month suggested
automakers could face big fines for failing to meet the
requirements.
The central government plans to roll out a California-style
system that rewards manufacturers and drivers for going
electric, while punishing those who rely on traditional gasoline
cars, Beijing Auto's Xu said in July.
Chinese automakers are leading the charge to invest in green
cars, with domestic brands such as Geely Automobile Holdings
and Great Wall raising money in private share
placements or building factories specifically earmarked for new
energy vehicles.
Among foreign automakers, General Motors Co's joint
venture with SAIC Motor Corp said in April it would
invest 26.5 billion yuan in new energy technologies and
increased electrification by 2020. A spokeswoman said this was
still on track.
GM and SAIC's other joint venture, with Wuling Motors
Holdings, said last month it would build a $470
million new energy vehicle factory with 200,000-car capacity by
2017, though it did not specify whether the cars would be
traditional hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full electric.
HOMEGROWN MODELS
While official data doesn't break down market share for
green cars, Chinese marques dominate the lists of top-selling
electric and hybrid models.
BYD leads the market with its Qin
plug-in hybrid, while Beijing Auto subsidiary BAIC Motor Corp
sells the leading full-electric car, the E-series,
according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
"Foreign carmakers don't believe the technology is evolved,"
said Yale Zhang, managing director at Shanghai-based industry
researcher Automotive Foresight. "They don't think there's
enough demand for pure-electric vehicles."
Some foreign car markers are showing faith, however, in the
long-term demand for electrified vehicles in China.
Toyota Motor Corp is gearing to launch by the end
of this year a lower-cost gasoline-electric hybrid, similar to
its Prius, which has been developed specifically for China.
Tesla Motors spokesman Gary Tao said that the
company was optimistic about the EV market in China after it
recorded rapid sales growth this year, contributing to a near
doubling of sales in Asia-Pacific in the second quarter compared
with the first three months of the year. He declined to give
exact sales numbers.
"Gradually people can be more knowledgeable about these EV
cars and better accept EV cars, then the whole market could be
ready for the mass market (EVs)," Tao said.
"Quality and best-in-service will be a good base for the
future of long-term development ... more than volume at this
stage."
($1 = 6.3837 Chinese yuan renminbi)
