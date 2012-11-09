China October vehicle sales up 5.3 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING Nov 9 Vehicle sales in China climbed 5.3 percent in October from a year earlier, rebounding after a decline in the previous month due to sluggish sales by Japanese auto makers amid a territorial dispute between the two countries.

Industry-wide vehicle sales in China, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles, totaled 1.61 million vehicles in October, compared with 1.62 million in September, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said in a statement on Friday.

Vehicle sales fell 1.8 percent in September from a year earlier, its first decline since January.

Sales in the first 10 months were up 3.6 percent year-on-year to 15.7 million.

Analysts expect the world's biggest auto market to remain under pressure as the ongoing stand-off between China and Japan would keep Japanese brands, which commands 17.1 percent share of China's passenger car market as of end of October, under pressure.

Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co all saw their October China sales falling faster than compared with September.

Some foreign car makers have benefited from the fall in sales of the Japanese rivals.

Hyundai Motor said its China sales climbed 37 percent in October from a year earlier, up from a 15 percent rise in the previous month, General Motors Co and its China joint ventures saw a 14 percent rise in sale last month, up from 1.7 percent growth in September.