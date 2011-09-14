版本:
TABLE-China August car sales up 7.3 pct y/y

 BEIJING, Sept 14 Car sales in China climbed 7.3
percent in August from a year earlier, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
  	

                       Aug   pct change  y-t-d        pct    	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
	
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM               	
Cars                  1,095,200      7.3   9,218,300      6.1   	
	

    	
Vehicles              1,381,100      4.2  11,983,600      3.3   	
	

    	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
	

 The following table captures Chinese passenger car and     	
vehicle sales in August and the year to date, by manufacturer   	
(units; percent changes are from a year earlier):     	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
                              Aug     pct change      y-t-d  	
    Toyota	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
	

Toyota          89,000       14.9          526,000      4.0  	
Mazda           17,497     - 11.0          136,465     -5.0  	
Hyundai Kia     98,044       12.5           NA          NA   
 	
 Beijing Hyundai63,036        NA            NA          NA   	
 DF Yueda Kia   35,008       29.0           NA          NA 	
Dongfeng       165,136       17.9        1,393,905 
11.0   	
 DF Nissan     109,317       18.7         957,774      14.7  
 	
 DF PSA         31,082       22.7         252,742      12.2  
 	
 DF Honda       22,408        6.0         160,152      -6.5  	
Ford            34,916       -7.0         341,746  
11.0  	
 CFMA            NA          NA           205,855       7.0  	
 Jiangling      14,497       NA           133,810      14.0  
  	
  SAIC            327,924     14.5         2,602,249 
11.3    	
 Shanghai VW     95,235     10.3          749,254      20.7  
 	
 Shanghai GM    102,620     26.6          808,952      26.1  
 	
 SAIC cars       13,508      3.8          104,348      -1.6  
 	
 SGMW           105,108      9.9          832,914      -4.18	
General Motors  205,885     13.4        1,652,693       5.4	
 Shanghai GM     98,674     21.7           NA           NA	
 SGMW           102,959      8.2           NA           NA	
 FAW-GM           3,506    -30.4           NA           NA 	
  Mercedes         NA          NA           123,590  
41.0    	
 S-class         2,200       NA            20,825      48.0  
 	
 GLK SUV         NA          NA           12,175      203.0  
         	
 -----------------------------------------------------------
-- 	
 	
* Hyundai, Kia's sales do not include imported models.    	
	
     	

 NOTE:         	
 General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car 
 	
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 	
Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
 	
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling   	
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW   	
Group producing light commercial vehicles.    	
 Toyota Motor Corp operates car ventures with   	
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd and FAW Group in   	
China.    	
 Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other   	
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan   	
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp   	
 . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd 
 	
 , which makes Ford Transit vans.    	
 Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor
 	
and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models   	
with FAW Group via a production licence pact.    	
 Hyundai Motor Co has a car venture with BAIC.   	
Kia Motors Corp makes cars in China in a tie-up with
 	
Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Jiangsu Yueda   	
Investment Co Ltd .     	
 Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) makes Mercedes-Benz models in   	
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.    	
	
	
 (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

