TABLE-China November car sales up 0.3 pct yr/yr

BEIJING, Dec 12 Car sales in China climbed
0.29 percent from a year earlier in November, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.      	
--------------------------------------------------------------  
 	
                         Nov      pct change  y-t-d        pct  
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 	
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM                     	
Cars                  1,343,700      0.3  13,103,600      5.3   
 	
Vehicles              1,656,000     -2.4  16,815,600      2.6   
 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
The following table captures Chinese passenger car and    
vehicle sales in October and the year to date, by
manufacturer.(units; percent changes are from a year earlier)   	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
 	
                          Nov     pct change   y-t-d      pct 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
   	
    Mazda           NA            NA          174,013    -6.0	
    Dongfeng       191,724        9.1        1,968,385    11.0  	
     DF Nissan     128,962       16.7        1,344,897    15.4  	
     DF PSA         36,657       -0.8          362,044     8.6  	
     DF Honda       24,860        6.3          228,671    -5.1  	
    Ford            43,338       -7.0          470,152     7.0	
     CFMA(Ford car) 29,568        1.0           289,870    6.0  	
    Jiangling       13,721      -19.3          177,079     8.0  
 	
   Mercedes-Benz    18,770       33.0          175,290    35.0 	
    SUVs                NA        NA            49,225    91.0	
    Smart               NA        NA            10,420   188.0	
   SAIC            359,384       13.3        3,681,876    11.9  
 	
    Shanghai VW    100,916        1.7        1,060,899    16.9  	
    Shanghai GM    116,235        9.8        1,151,010    21.2  	
    SAIC own brand  12,749      -14.3          145,116    -0.8  
 	
    SGMW           120,279       19.2        1,186,548     3.2  	
   General Motors  237,130       20.4        2,350,406     8.2  
  	
    Shanghai GM    113,120        7.6            NA        NA   	
    SGMW           119,133       40.4            NA        NA   	
   Honda            58,228       -3.3          539,442    -8.4  	
    Guangqi Honda   33,368       -9.4          310,772   -10.7  	
    Dongfeng Honda  24,860        6.3          228,673    -5.1	
   Toyota           82,000       -1.3          776,000     6.7	
    Chery           55,616        NA             NA        NA	
     (Export)       13,906      107.2          149,462    79.7	
   Audi (China/HK)  29,861       68.8          283,600    35.2	
   BMW               NA           NA           215,023    40.7	
   BYD              37,921       -8.0            NA       NA   	
-------------------------------------------------------------   	
* Mercedes-Benz Jan-Nov sales include mainland China and Hong
Kong.   	
    NOTE:               	
    General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car 
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group producing light commercial vehicles.    	
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other   
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan   
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp    
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd 
, which makes Ford Transit vans.    	
    Volkswagen AG makes cars in partnership with
SAIC and FAW Group. Dongfeng Motor Group Co has three
joint ventures with Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor
 and PSA Peugeot Citroen.       	
    Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor
and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models
with FAW Group via a production licence pact.    	
    Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in    
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.   	
    Honda Motor makes cars in partnership with Dongfeng Motor
Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Ltd
.  	
    BYD Co Ltd  is a Chinese carmaker backed
by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.

