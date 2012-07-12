TABLE-China January-June vehicle sales up 2.9 pct on year

BEIJING, July 12 China's automobile sales, including those of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, grew 2.9 percent in the first half from a year earlier to 9.60 million vehicles, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). In June, overall sales rose 9.9 percent to 1.58 million vehicles, the data from CAAM shows. --------------------------------------------------------------- June pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,284,200 15.8 7,613,500 7.1 Vehicles 1,577,500 9.9 9,598,100 2.9 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in June and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). --------------------------------------------------------------- June pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- * Audi 33,309 20.4 193,871 37.8 Mercedes-Benz 17,250 2.0 105,200 11.0 General Motors 213,495 10.1 1,417,047 11.3 Toyota Motor 70,500 18.6 442,500 24.9 BMW NA NA 158,956 30.7 SAIC 355,512 11.9 2,232,597 11.4 Mazda Motor 16,138 -16.0 87,853 2.0 Dongfeng 197,565 15.5 1,176,285 10.5 Nissan 119,200 10.3 678,000 14.0 Ford Motor 52,440 18.0 277,322 1.0 Geely 34,495 16.2 222,390 4.2 Honda Motor 64,652 84.2 327,013 20.5 Great Wall 47,700 10.3 279,300 17.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Audi's sales include mainland China and Hong Kong NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles. Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans. Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles. Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in the Chinese auto industry.