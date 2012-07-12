版本:
TABLE-China January-June vehicle sales up 2.9 pct on year

BEIJING, July 12 China's automobile sales,
including those of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, grew
2.9 percent in the first half from a year earlier to 9.60
million vehicles, according to the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). 
    In June, overall sales rose 9.9 percent to 1.58 million
vehicles, the data from CAAM shows. 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                        June    pct change   
y-t-d     pct     
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM        
Cars                  1,284,200    15.8      7,613,500    7.1  
Vehicles              1,577,500     9.9      9,598,100    2.9 
---------------------------------------------------------------
     The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales
in June and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent
changes are from a year earlier).     
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                           June   pct change   y-t-d      pct   
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  * Audi                  33,309  20.4       193,871     37.8 
    Mercedes-Benz         17,250   2.0       105,200     11.0
    General Motors       213,495  10.1     1,417,047     11.3
    Toyota Motor          70,500  18.6       442,500     24.9   
    
    BMW                     NA     NA        158,956     30.7
    SAIC                 355,512  11.9     2,232,597     11.4   
  
    Mazda Motor           16,138 -16.0        87,853      2.0   
 
    Dongfeng             197,565  15.5     1,176,285     10.5   
    Nissan               119,200  10.3       678,000     14.0
    Ford Motor            52,440  18.0       277,322      1.0
    Geely                 34,495  16.2       222,390      4.2   
    Honda Motor           64,652  84.2       327,013     20.5   
 
    Great Wall            47,700  10.3       279,300     17.0   
----------------------------------------------------------------
   
 *  Audi's sales include mainland China and Hong Kong     
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.     
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.     
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng
Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan
Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The
Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.     
    Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. 
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also
makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary
Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.     
    Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector
car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford
Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in the
Chinese auto industry.

