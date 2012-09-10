版本:
TABLE-China Aug vehicle sales up 8.3 pct on year

BEIJING, September 10 Vehicle sales in China
rose 8.3 percent in August from a year earlier, maintaining a
steady pace though far from the blistering speed of recent
years, as a recent fuel price rise and a slowing economy
discouraged consumers from buying. 
   Industry-wide sales, including passenger cars and commercial
vehicles, came to 1.5 million last month from a year earlier,
according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                        August    pct change   
y-t-d     pct     
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM        
Cars                  1,218,900    11.3     10,014,700    7.5  
Vehicles              1,495,200     8.3     12,474,700    4.1  
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in
August and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes
are from a year earlier).     
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                           August   pct change   y-t-d      pct 
  
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
    Mercedes-Benz         14,840   5.0       134,810      9.0
    Audi                  34,800  24.0       261,548     33.1
    General Motors       220,996   7.3     1,837,546     11.2
    Toyota Motor          75,300 -15.1       596,100     13.4   
    
    SAIC                 358,178   9.2     2,911,342     11.9
    Mazda Motor           16,539 - 6.0       135,000     -1.0   
 
    Dongfeng             171,456   3.8     1,517,574      8.9   
    Nissan               95,200    0.6       871,300     10.4
    Ford Motor           48,631   39 . 0       368,513      8.0
    Honda Motor          57,003   14.9       436,061     11.7   
 
    Great Wall           49,741   38.4       378,000     24.6 
----------------------------------------------------------------
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.     
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.     
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.  
Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor,
Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen.
The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.     
    Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.     
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also
makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary
Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.

