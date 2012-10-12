版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五 10:50 BJT

TABLE-China Sept vehicle sales down 1.8 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING, Oct 12 Vehicle sales in China fell 1.8
percent in September from a year earlier as Japanese automakers'
sales collapsed. 
    Industry-wide sales in China, including passenger cars and
commercial vehicles, totalled 1.62 million vehicles in
September, compared with 1.65 million a year ago, according to
the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.  
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                    September    pct change    y-t-d      pct   
 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM         
Cars                  1,315,600    -0.3     11,269,600    6.9   
Vehicles              1,617,400    -1.8     14,092,300    3.4 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in
September and year-to-date by manufacturers (units, percent
changes are from a year earlier).      
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                       September   pct change   y-t-d      pct 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
    Mercedes-Benz         17,660 12.0       152,480      9.0
    Audi                  35,512  20.5       297,060     31.4   
    General Motors       244,266   1.7     2,081,812     10.0 
    Toyota Motor          44,100 -48.9       640,200      4.6   
    Mazda Motor           13,258 -35.0       148,116     -6.0   
    Dongfeng             156,271 -21.9     1,673,845      5.0   
    Nissan               76,066 -35.0       947,346      4.5 
    Ford Motor           59,570   35.0       428,083     11.0 
    Honda Motor          33,931  -40.5       469,993      9.5   
    Great Wall           56,553   54.6       435,195     27.8
    SAIC Motor          393,986    4.6     3,305,338     11.0
  * Volkswagen           NA       NA       2,000,000     18.3
---------------------------------------------------------------
 * Volkswagen AG's sales include mainland China and
Hong Kong.    
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.      
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.
    Volkswagen's China partners include FAW Group and SAIC Motor
Corp.   
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.  
Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor,
Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen.
The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.      
    Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.      
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also
makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary
Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐