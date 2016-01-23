VW China Chief: "volume isn't everything" in contest with GM

UPDATE 3-Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating
* VW has been called to explain diesel emissions cheating (Adds more comments from CEO and committee chairman, Polish consumer watchdog)
BEIJING Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's China chief said on Saturday he's optimistic in the company's outlook for this year, saying "volume isn't everything" in the competition with General Motors Co to lead the world's largest car market.
The company must also look out for profitability and "residual value", Jochem Heizmann, head of Volkswagen Group in China, told Reuters on the sidelines of an auto industry conference in Beijing.
GM surpassed VW for passenger vehicle sales in China in 2015, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers data.
Volkswagen's global business has come under increased scrutiny since it admitted in September to misleading U.S. regulators about emissions with the help of on-board engine control software. (Reporting By Jake Spring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* VW has been called to explain diesel emissions cheating (Adds more comments from CEO and committee chairman, Polish consumer watchdog)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that he regrets having called for the department's elimination during his failed bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for a third straight week to their lowest levels since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.