TABLE-China Oct car sales up 1.4 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING, Nov 10 Car sales in China climbed 1.4 percent from a year earlier in October, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. --------------------------------------------------------------

Oct pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,220,800 1.4 11,760,000 5.9 Vehicles 1,524,800 -1.1 15,160,600 3.2 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table captures Chinese passenger car and vehicle sales in October and the year to date, by manufacturer.(units; percent changes are from a year earlier) -------------------------------------------------------------

Oct pct change y-t-d pct ---------------------------------------------------------------

Mazda 17,266 -11.0 174,013 -6.0

Dongfeng 181,726 13.4 1,775,661 11.2

DF Nissan 123,140 20.2 1,215,935 11.2

DF PSA 33,506 3.7 325,387 10.9

DF Honda 21,718 -1.3 203,811 -6.3

Ford 40,814 NA 426,814 9.0

CFMA(Ford car) 26,321 -1.2 260,302 6.0

Jiangling 14,006 -0.8 163,358 11.0

Mercedes-Benz 17,230 22.0 156,635 36.0

SAIC 343,443 11.0 3,322,492 11.8

Shanghai VW 100,391 9.0 959,983 18.7

Shanghai GM 107,431 6.5 1,034,775 22.8

SAIC own brand 12,007 7.0 132,367 0.7

SGMW 113,139 19.2 1,006,269 0.2

General Motors 220,412 10.4 2,113,274 NA

Shanghai GM 133,309 4.3 1,009,536 NA

SGMW 111,957 19.2 1,053,196 NA

FAW-GM 4,408 -32.3 NA NA

Honda 51,826 -2.3 481,214 -9.0

Guangqi Honda 30,108 -3.0 277,404 -10.8

Dongfeng Honda 21,718 -1.3 203,810 -6.3

BYD 38,015 -6.3 326,379 -23.5 -------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE:

General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group producing light commercial vehicles.

Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford Transit vans.

Volkswagen makes cars in partnership with SAIC and FAW Group. Dongfeng Motor Group Co has three joint ventures with Honda Motor , Nissan Motor and PSA Peugeot Citroen .

Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models with FAW Group via a production licence pact.

Daimler AG ( DAIGn.DE ) makes Mercedes-Benz models in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.

Honda Motor makes cars in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group .

BYD Co Ltd is a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)