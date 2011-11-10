版本:
TABLE-China Oct car sales up 1.4 pct yr-on-yr

 BEIJING, Nov 10 Car sales in China climbed 1.4
percent from a year earlier in October, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.    	
--------------------------------------------------------------  	
                      Oct      pct change  y-t-d        pct  
 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM                   	
Cars                  1,220,800      1.4  11,760,000      5.9   	
Vehicles              1,524,800     -1.1  15,160,600      3.2   	
---------------------------------------------------------------
The following table captures Chinese passenger car and    
vehicle sales in October and the year to date, by
manufacturer.(units; percent changes are from a year earlier)   
  	
-------------------------------------------------------------   	
                       Oct     pct change   y-t-d      pct	
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 	
 Mazda           17,266      -11.0          174,013    -6.0	
 Dongfeng       181,726       13.4        1,775,661    11.2	
  DF Nissan     123,140       20.2        1,215,935    11.2	
  DF PSA         33,506        3.7          325,387    10.9	
  DF Honda       21,718       -1.3          203,811    -6.3	
 Ford            40,814        NA           426,814     9.0  	
 CFMA(Ford car)  26,321       -1.2          260,302     6.0	
 Jiangling       14,006       -0.8          163,358    11.0  	
Mercedes-Benz    17,230       22.0          156,635    36.0  	
SAIC            343,443       11.0        3,322,492    11.8  	
 Shanghai VW    100,391        9.0          959,983    18.7	
 Shanghai GM    107,431        6.5         1,034,775   22.8	
 SAIC own brand  12,007        7.0           132,367    0.7  	
 SGMW           113,139       19.2         1,006,269    0.2 	
General Motors  220,412       10.4         2,113,274    NA   	
 Shanghai GM    133,309        4.3         1,009,536    NA   
 	

 SGMW           111,957       19.2         1,053,196    NA   
	

 FAW-GM           4,408      -32.3         NA           NA	
Honda            51,826       -2.3           481,214   -9.0	
 Guangqi Honda   30,108       -3.0           277,404  -10.8	
 Dongfeng Honda  21,718       -1.3           203,810   -6.3 	
BYD              38,015       -6.3           326,379  -23.5 	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
 	
 NOTE:             	
 General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car 
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group producing light commercial vehicles.  	
 Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other   
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan   
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp    
 . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd 
 , which makes Ford Transit vans.  	
 Volkswagen makes cars in partnership with SAIC and
FAW Group. Dongfeng Motor Group Co has three joint
ventures with Honda Motor , Nissan Motor and
PSA Peugeot Citroen .     	
 Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor
and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models
with FAW Group via a production licence pact.  	
 Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) makes Mercedes-Benz models in    
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. 	
 Honda Motor makes cars in partnership with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group
 .	
 BYD Co Ltd  is a Chinese carmaker
backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett.	
	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)

