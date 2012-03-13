TABLE-China February car sales surge 26.5 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING, March 13 China's car sales in February rose 26.5 percent from a year earlier, rebounding strongly from a slump in January as automakers and dealerships resumed normal operations after the Lunar New Year holidays. In February, a total of 1.21 million sedans, sport utility vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles were sold in the country, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. China's Spring Festival is the country's most important holiday period and most companies shut down for a week. The holiday fell in January this year but was in February last year. --------------------------------------------------------------- Feb pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,213,100 26.5 2,373,700 -4.4 Vehicles 1,567,100 24.5 2,954,300 -6.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in February and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). --------------------------------------------------------------- Feb pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- General Motors 240,554 30.4 487,208 7.7 Shanghai GM 103,097 31.8 NA NA SAIC-GM-Wuling 130,193 28.7 NA NA FAW GM 7,068 NA NA NA SAIC 367,325 29.7 747,630 7.0 Shanghai VW 103,202 29.0 213,210 10.5 Shanghai GM 106,631 34.5 234,074 10.4 Own brand cars 12,604 12.6 23,605 -24.6 SAIC-GM-Wuling 130,787 28.4 251,583 7.0 Mazda Motor 13,853 53.0 36,593 26.0 Dongfeng 187,770 39.7 356,413 3.7 PV 146,136 48.0 287,645 9.8 CV 41,634 16.9 68,768 -15.8 DF Nissan JV 127,971 47.2 235,139 6.1 DF PSA JV 33,897 26.4 68,237 -0.7 DF Honda 20,688 13.8 41,184 -12.4 DF Own brand car 4,532 144.8 11,029 121.7 Ford Motor 40,978 28.0 NA NA CFM (Ford brands) 19,075 11.0 NA NA Jiangling 18,642 48.0 NA NA Mercedes-Benz 20.250 61.0 35,640 NA S-Class 7,030 213.0 NA NA Smart 1,450 103.0 NA NA Geely 39,096 22.9 77,196 flat BYD 41,039 NA NA NA S6 9,834 NA NA NA F3 13,750 NA NA NA Honda Motor 43,947 6.3 82,663 -22.8 Guangqi Honda 23,259 0.4 41,480 -30.9 Dongfeng Honda 20,688 13.8 41,183 -12.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles. Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans. Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles. Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile. BYD Co Ltd is 10 percent owned by U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc . Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in Chinese auto industry.