CORRECTED-TABLE-China Jan vehicle sales up 46 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING Feb 19 China's vehicle sales jumped 46.4 percent in January from a year earlier, the strongest pace of growth in almost three years largely due to a low base effect from last year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. ---------------------------------------------------------------

Jan pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,725,500 48.7 1,725,500 48.7 Vehicles 2,034,500 46.4 2,034,500 46.4 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in January by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). ---------------------------------------------------------------

Mercedes-Benz 16,695 15.4 16,695 15.4

Audi 37,678 38.5 37,678 38.5

General Motors 310,765 26.0 310,765 26.0

Toyota Motor 72,500 23.5 72,500 23.5

Mazda Motor 19,068 -16.1 19,068 -16.1

Dongfeng 222,411 31.9 222,411 31.9

Nissan 115,700 22.2 115,700 22.2

Ford Motor 61,475 98.0 61,475 98.0

Honda Motor 47,248 22.0 47,248 22.0

Great Wall 72,000 113.0 72,000 113.0

SAIC Motor 513,361 35.0 513,361 35.0

Geely 63,532 67.0 63,532 67.0

BYD 55,782 85.2 55,782 85.2

BMW 28,597 14.3 28,597 14.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles.

Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans.

Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles.

Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.

BMW operates a car venture with Brilliance Auto.

SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.

Great Wall Motor , BYD and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd are major Chinese indigenous car makers. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)