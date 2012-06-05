UPDATE 1-Nissan says inland China to help bolster sales

TOKYO, June 5 Nissan Motor Co, Japan's
No.2 automaker, expects auto demand in China's inland provinces
to help offset anaemic sales on the Chinese coast.
Declining sales in the world's second-biggest economy may
slow Nissan's push into overseas markets, including Russia and
Brazil, that helped drive the automaker's global sales to a
record in the last financial year ended March.
"Increasing demand from inland China is offsetting (weak
demand in coastal regions), and we have barely seen growth in
overall Chinese demand compared to the previous year," Kimiyasu
Nakamura, president of Dongfeng Motor Co, Nissan's joint venture
with Dongfeng, said at a press conference in Tokyo.
Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest
pace since the turn of the century, as consumers shunned local
brands after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for small cars.
China's economy is expected by economists to grow at its
weakest pace this year since 1999.
In April, Dongfeng said it aims to add a new Venucia model
every year, targeting annual sales of 300,000 vehicles by 2015,
with five products and 250 exclusive dealers.
Nissan is 43.4 percent owned by France's Renault SA
.