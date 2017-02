TOKYO, June 5 Nissan Motor Co, Japan's No.2 automaker, said on Tuesday that auto demand is slowing in China's coastal regions.

Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest pace since the nation's car culture took off at the turn of the century, as consumers shunned local brands after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for small cars.

China's economic growth is expected by economists to slide this year to its weakest pace since 1999.