UPDATE 2-China fines GM venture $29 mln for monopolistic pricing - state TV

* Follows Dec. 14 comment on penalizing unnamed US automaker
* Prior comments sent GM shares sliding
* No indication if fine is retaliation against Trump
(Adds no SAIC response, context)
By Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, Dec 23 China will fine U.S. automaker
General Motors Co's joint venture 201 million yuan ($29
million) for monopolistic pricing, state television reported on
Friday, ending speculation after an official warned of penalties
against a U.S. carmaker.
Shanghai's pricing regulator said it would fine GM's venture
with China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
for setting minimum prices on certain Cadillac, Chevy and Buick
models, according to China Central Television.
"GM fully respects local laws and regulations wherever we
operate," the U.S. automaker said in an emailed statement. "We
will provide full support to our joint venture in China to
ensure that all responsive and appropriate actions are taken
with respect to this matter."
SAIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The fine follows comments by U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump questioning the "One China" policy and his naming of Peter
Navarro, a hardliner on trade with China, as a trade adviser,
although there is no evidence that the penalty is a form of
retaliation.
An official at the National Development Reform Commission on
Dec. 14 told state-owned China Daily that the commission would
fine a U.S. automaker for monopolistic behaviour, sending GM and
Ford Motor Co shares skidding.
Auto industry sources have told Reuters the investigation
was already underway before Trump's recent comments, although it
has raised fears that China could be seizing on the case to send
a shot across the bow of the incoming U.S.
administration.
The penalty is the latest against automakers after the
commission began investigations in 2011, with Audi AG
, Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, Toyota Motor
Corp, and one of Nissan Motor Co Ltd's joint
ventures previously being targeted.
($1 = 6.9477 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Mark Potter)