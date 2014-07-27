Audi cuts spare-part prices in China amid anti-monopoly probe

| SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 27
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 27 Volkswagen AG's
premium brand Audi said it would cut spare-part prices in China
as global automakers rush to change their pricing strategies
after Chinese anti-monopoly regulators began probing the auto
industry.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC),
China's state planner, is investigating the industry amid
domestic media complaints that foreign carmakers, using a
dominant market position, are overcharging Chinese customers on
products and spare parts.
"As a premium market leader Audi has made the price
adjustments proactively," Audi said in an emailed statement over
the weekend, adding the new prices will be effective Aug 1.
"Audi and its joint venture FAW-Volkswagen support the efforts
of the NDRC to examine the pricing in the after-sales area in
China."
The announcement by Volkswagen's Audi came on
the heels of a move by British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover
to cut prices on three models in China in response to the NDRC's
probe.
Earlier this month, Daimler AG's premium brand
Mercedes-Benz cut service charges and spare-part prices in China
by as much as 20 percent.
China is stepping up efforts to bring companies in
compliance with an anti-monopoly law enacted in 2008. In recent
years, it has targeted industries ranging from drugmakers and
milk powder producers to jewellers and technology firms.
The NDRC, which regulates pricing activities, has handed
down record fines over the past year to a number of
multinational companies including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
and Danone SA.
A senior NDRC official said in February that the pricing
regulator was collecting evidence of possible anti-competitive
behaviour by the country's auto parts market. {ID:nL3N0LO2T6]
The government has also been collecting information on
whether there's monopolistic behaviour by automakers in the
country's vehicle market.
'LOCALIZATION MEASURES'
If Chinese regulators determine that there are
anti-competitive practices in the car industry, it's not clear
whether the price cuts foreign automakers are making could help
them avoid penalties.
A separate statement on Audi's China website quoted an NDRC
official as saying the regulator "welcomes global brands such as
Audi to voluntarily make corrective measures, and hope other
companies can also review their operations and actively take
measures to comply with the Chinese law."
Audi said that localization measures and economies of scale
allow it to "adjust" the prices for spare parts in China and
pass these "cost advantages" onto customers.
Audi did not provide details of the price cuts, but said
they reduce the total cost of spare parts for an Audi A6L by
about 30 percent.
Foreign automakers have been frequently criticised by local
media for charging Chinese customers more than those in other
markets pay.
Audi, Subaru and Jaguar Land Rover were singled out in a
December report by China's state television that accused foreign
carmakers of over-charging in the after-sales market where
services and spare parts are sold.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)