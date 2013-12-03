CORRECTED-China car lobby opposes rule change on foreign ownership

(Corrects full names of Ford and Toyota in seventh paragraph,
By Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Dec 3 China's auto lobby has
fiercely opposed a possible move by Beijing to ease restrictions
on foreign ownership in the car industry, saying that the move
would seriously weaken the position of indigenous carmakers.
Dong Yang, secretary general of the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), said that if foreign ownership
rules were relaxed, Chinese carmakers would lose control of
joint ventures they now own and run jointly with global
automakers.
"Foreign ownership being capped at 50 percent is the red
line we must not cross because we need to protect our Chinese
brands," Dong said in a statement posted on the CAAM website.
The statement was dated Monday.
"From another perspective, current restrictions have not
dampened global carmakers' enthusiasm whatsoever to invest in
China, so why should we be more open?"
CAAM's opposition comes in the wake of indications by
several Chinese policymakers that they are considering relaxing
foreign investment rules in China's automobile industry.
CAAM is one of China's biggest industry associations
representing the automotive industry. Its nearly 2,000 members
include China's massive state-owned automakers such as SAIC
Motor, FAW Group and Dongfeng Motor Group.
China has required global automakers including General
Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG
and Toyota Motor Corp to form joint ventures in order
to produce cars in the country, hoping that Chinese carmakers
can absorb foreign technology and management expertise to become
more competitive.
The Ministry of Commerce told a media briefing in Beijing
last month that the government would likely relax foreign
investment restrictions soon in areas including auto
manufacturing.
In addition to the 50-percent ownership cap, the current
policy calls for foreign automakers to set up a jointly-run
technical centre in China and to transfer certain technology to
their local partners.
At an automotive conference in Wuhan in October, Chen Lin,
the Commerce Ministry official who oversees international
automotive investment policy, acknowledged that unlike China,
automakers investing in most countries around the world are not
required to form a joint venture with a local partner to own and
operate any assembly plants in their markets.
"We do see this imbalance of policy," Chen told a panel
discussion at the auto forum, urging Chinese automakers to study
the impact from a possible lifting or easing of the joint
venture rule. "It would be a life issue" for them, Chen said.
In his statement, CAAM's Dong urged Chinese policymakers to
think twice before making such life-and-death decisions, calling
on the government to protect local brands.
"The government shouldn't rush to make decisions that would
have a huge impact on the (auto) industry," and needs to study
the issue and solicit opinions from various parties as much as
possible.
Foreign name plates dominate Chinese roads, with home-grown
brands capturing only a 30 percent share of the market
collectively.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Tom Pfeiffer)