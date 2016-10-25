U.S. self-driving sensor maker Savari announces partnership with China's SAIC Motor

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BEIJING Oct 25 Savari Inc, a U.S. maker of sensors for autonomous driving, on Tuesday said China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, has agreed to manufacture and distribute Savari's sensors in China and some Southeast Asian markets.
California-based Savari did not disclose financial terms in a statement announcing the deal.
Savari makes V2X sensors that connect vehicles to other vehicles and infrastructure, a critical component for self-driving car functions.
The company also said a self-driving test project in Shanghai will equip more than 10,000 vehicles with Savari sensors. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
